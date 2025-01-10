Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery shared at the Lumbee Tribe Inauguration held Thursday the vision he deemed his “Focus 2035” initiative, which looks ahead not just to his next four years in office but the next 10 years.

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe opened the year with the swearing-in of seven members to the Lumbee Tribal Council and John Lowery’s second and final term as the chairman during an inauguration ceremony held on Thursday.

”It’s a blessing to be sworn in once again as chairman of the great Lumbee Tribe … I want to thank God almighty and my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for allowing me the opportunity to serve my people each and every day. I pray for continued strength, guidance, health and wisdom as I carry out my duties as chairman for this magnificent tribe,” Lowery told a crowd at the Boys and Girls Club in Pembroke.

Tribal Council members sworn in included: Bill “Dollar Bill” Oxendine, District 1; Jody Bullard, District 4; Johnny Bell, District 9; Bobby Emanuel, District 10; Homer Fields, District 14; Nanci Locklear, District 16; and Mary Lane Locklear, District 18. Also recognized were outgoing tribal council members Dewey McNeill and Wendy Moore.

Lowery congratulated the new and returning members of the Lumbee Tribal Council.

“I look forward to working with each of you,” Lowery said.

When delivering his remarks, Lowery touted the tribe’s accomplishments stating that three years ago his administration “hit the ball running” and has not let its foot off the pedal since.

“Cause of our ability to work hard, see the big picture, understand the value of partnerships and working with different groups and organizations and businesses, we have been able to accomplish so much,” Lowery said.

Lowery boasted of expanded services, establishing new partnerships, and updating the culture center among the accomplishments.

Lowery shared the vision he deemed his “Focus 2035” initiative, which looks ahead not just to his next four years in office but the next 10 years.

“Our economic development footprint will grow beyond our federal contracting companies,” Lowery said. “Our 8(a) holdings will continue to grow but we will work to diversify our economic opportunities.”

Lowery said the Tribe will structure Lumbee Holdings, Inc. and all the subsidiaries into a “multifaceted business entity.”

“Lumbee Holdings will expand business opportunities in the State of North Carolina, develop commercial enterprises and look to acquire established businesses,” Lowery said.

Focus 2035 will also focus on continued updates to the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center, Lowery said.

“Efforts are underway by the Town of Pembroke to establish sewer and water lines into the culture center this year. Sewer and water lines will allow for tent and RV camping on the grounds,” said the chairman.

Lowery said there are also works to establish a living village that will allow tourists to teleport back to a simpler time seeing how “ancestors lived prior to Europeans coming into out lands.”

Federal recognition will still remain a top priority for the chairman. Lowery thanked fellow tribe throughout North Carolina who have partnered with the Lumbee Tribe in the past two years.

“We all worked together in 2023 and 2024 to fight against what I call “native supremacy” and “tribal purism” in the National Congress of American Indians as we pushed, punched and stood up against the Eastern Band (of Cherokee) and a small group of tribal conspirators who in comedic fashion walk around acting like they are the tribal authorities of all of Indian Country so thank you to our brothers and sisters throughout the state,” Lowery said.

Lowery said he looks forward to working with the administrations of the new North Carolina Governor Josh Stein and President-Elect Donald Trump.

“I look forward to building strong relationships with both of those administrations,” he said.

He said he would work to get the “Lumbee Fairness Act” bill across the finish line in 2025.

“I can honestly say right now we probably had the best relationship with the North Carolina General Assembly and the US Congress that we have ever had,” Lowery said.