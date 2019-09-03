Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carver Street reported to the police department on Friday that four children’s T-shirts were taken from the residence valued at $20.

LAURINBURG —A resident of West Boulevard reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had entered his storage building and stole a gun, backpack leaf blower and pressure washer totaling $800.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of McLaughlin Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Aug. 21 that unknown persons had broken into the home and stole earrings, a speaker, socks, seven shirts, acne medication, lip gloss, a baseball hat, markers, a phone case, a necklace, a ring and a hair brush totaling $389 along with $35 in cash.

LAURINBURG —A resident of First Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had stolen assorted medication from them valued at $60.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Jackson Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons stole a necklace and bracelet valued at $2,200 along with $500 cash.

Robbery

LAURINBURG —A Wagram resident reported to the police department on Friday that while walking to his car after getting money out of the Cashpoint ATM at the Northside Square he was approached by a black male who produced a handgun and demanded his debit card and the $500 cash that had just been taken out.

WAGRAM — The Dollar General on Main Street reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that someone had come into the store and brandished a weapon. The suspect took $160 in cash and a pair of $25 fleece shorts.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Liberty Tax Service on Highway 401 reported to the police department on Monday that someone had attempted to pry the door handle off the building causing $45 damage.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Old Johns Road Monday to the site of the new elementary school after it was found that $60 in damage was done to a lock on the foreman’s trailer.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — Food Lion at Scotland Crossing reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for their items. The person in question told officers he had received for work he had done at a home and gave the information over to police.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Khalil Diggs, 23, of Morgan Circle was arrested Friday for communicating threats and injury to personal property. He was given a $2,5o0 bond.

LAURINBURG — David White Jr., 26, of East Covington Street was arrested Sunday for failure to appear. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jermaine Munley, 35, of Fairmont Street was arrested Monday for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

LAURINBURG —Christopher Cureton, 40, of McKay Street was arrested Monday for driving while impaired. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Darrick McNiell, 18, of East Vance Street was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct and simple assault. He was given a $2,500 bond.

