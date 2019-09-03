Blaze at General McArthur’s may have been electrical problem

LAURINBURG — Early Tuesday morning, more than 36 hours after fire ravaged General McArthur’s restaurant on Barnes Bridge Road, the air was filled with the pungent smell of charred wood.

The structure, rendered useless by a two-alarm blaze that severely scorched its very heart and left the dining room and kitchen exposed to the sky above, was destroyed.

According to reports, the first alarm was received at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, but the building was almost fully involved and required a second alarm. Fire departments from Stewartsville and the city of Laurinburg fought the fire.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

The conflagration has been under investigation by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and State Bureau of Investigation.

Although the SBI’s official report has not yet been released as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the early indication was that arson had been ruled out and the cause centered around an electrical problem.

A person familiar with the family told The Laurinburg Exchange that the owners of General McArthur’s donated all of the barbecue to firefighters.

Phone calls to Detective Mikey Woods, lead investigator on the case from the Sheriff’s Office, were not returned before press time.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-503-3023 or [email protected]

