Program gives more than 18,000 meals for youngsters

LAURINBURG — The Restoring Hope Center Summer Meals program gave thousands of healthy meals to local children for its 2019 run.

The 10 week-program provided meals to children under the age of 18, many of those who depend on school lunches throughout the school year.

“We had a great program this summer,” said Sharon Quick, Summer Meals coordinator. “We had 21 feeding sites and served over 18,000 meals. We are so appreciative to the community for coming together to make Summer Meals possible.”

Volunteers did various duties to help — like packing the meals, clean-up work and next-day preparation.

Quick also added that, from July 8-31, the mobile feeding sites had “Wheelie“ along with the STEM bus. Each site has different times of the week, with varying times for lunch, with only a handful serving breakfast.

“It’s for the kids,” said Quick. “We want to have a safe space and positive atmosphere where they can come and have fun and get great food.”

She added partnering with local non-profit organizations and stores made a huge impact.

“The Children and Family Services was such an asset,” said Quick. “Five of the sites were possible only because of Wheelie the mobile bus through Child Nutrition Services of Scotland County that made it possible. It is a fact that this program is a community effort. It only works because so many people contribute their effort. For the people that drive, prep, do general labor, we are so truly grateful for every one.”

She says the team is already planning for next year. For now, the second annual Field Day is in their sights. Quick added there will be various games like the car wash relay, sack race, beach-ball, volleyball, pool noodle baseball, bowling and more.

“It will be a great day of fun, food, games and laughter,” said Quick. “All children must be accompanied by an adult. We look forward to everyone being there.”

The Restoring Hope Field Day is Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Northview Harvest Ministries, 17760 Log Cabin Lane, Laurinburg.

