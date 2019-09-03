Scotia Village recognized as Choice Community by Holleran

LAURINBURG – Scotia Village, a continuing care retirement community in Laurinburg, has been recognized for its resident engagement, placing the facility at the top of the benchmark of communities across the nation.

Scotia Village was awarded Holleran’s Choice Community recognition at the completion of their 2019 Resident Engagement survey. This accolade means Scotia Village is engaging with stakeholders at the highest possible levels, placing Scotia Village at the top of the Holleran National Benchmark and recognizing it as one of the most engaging senior living organizations in the country.

A proprietary algorithm, developed by Holleran’s statisticians, analysts and research team review and compares the results of every client partner, looking for truly exceptional organizations that are engaging with their stakeholders at the highest possible levels to determine the Community Choice recipients.

Determining a retirement communities’ engagement level with residents goes beyond the normal satisfaction surveys. Residents are asked questions like if they feel their opinions of the community are being heard, if they feel like the community is being honest with them, if the community encourages social activity, if the community makes new residents feel welcome, whether the community has the resources to help residents meet their health and wellness goals and if the community has the ability to help residents cope with the issues they face during the aging process.

“Excellence is one of our core values. It’s something we strive for every day,” said Allen Johnson, executive director of Scotia Village. “Being recognized as a Choice Community shows that our residents acknowledge and appreciate our efforts towards providing them the best experience possible.”

Holleran, a full-service community engagement research and consulting firm, has the largest benchmark of its kind, measuring both resident and employee engagement in the senior living space. Currently, the benchmark comprises more than 160,000 resident and employee surveys from 400 communities, all completed within the last two years.