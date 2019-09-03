Day of Caring set for Friday

LAURINBURG — Volunteers will do good works all over the county for the annual Scotland County Day of Caring on Friday.

United Way will bring together people at 8 a.m. for a catered breakfast at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, then hold a small ceremony before the work begins.

During that ceremony, Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce will hand out the Highlander Awards and United Way will show a presentation.

“We have 230 to 240 volunteers so far,” said Coy Moody, director for Scotland County United Way. “That’s up from last year’s group and we’ve added more projects.”

Some of those projects will include:

— American Red Cross … installing smoke detectors and distributing fire safety information

— Church Community Services … sort clothing by sizes

— Green Team-Litter sweep

— Scotland County Humane Society … front area beautification

— United Way … making fleece blankets for the elderly, no sewing required

“Some are full but we still have more that volunteers can fill,” said Moody. “We have projects that can fit anyone. If you want to work indoors, outdoors, heavy labor or light. We try to have something available for everyone to do.”

United Way raises funds to support 18 non-profit agencies. These agencies have programs that have direct impacts on the health, education and financial stability in the county.

Through the United Way, the organizations receive funding as well as help during Day of Caring to get things that the organizations might not otherwise get done due to lack of help or ability.

Volunteers who sign up will get a special gift.

“We will have free T-shirts that say ‘Live United,’” added Moody. “Visit our website to see all the projects listed to register.”

The site to sign up is uwscotco.org/doc.

Also, for those who cannot volunteer during the event but still would like to participate, Moody has a suggestion.

“If you can’t come in, to volunteer, agencies have wish lists that will help them with everyday work,” said Moody. “Adopt an agency.”

For information to register or give, visit www.uwscotco.org or email [email protected] or call 910-276-6064.

The Day of Caring is Sept. 6, 8 a.m. at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, 600 W Church St., Laurinburg.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_web1_2013-Day-of-Caring-logo.jpg