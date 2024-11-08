LAURINBURG — Bo Frizzell Trucking will be the Naming Sponsor of the 2024 Annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade, the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce announced recently.

Starting at 3 p.m. on Dec. 7, The Bo Frizzell Trucking Annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade will begin at the corner of Railroad Street and S. Main Street and will end at S. Main Street and Plaza Road.

“The Christmas Parade has always been a wonderful Chamber event and we are excited for Bo Frizzell Trucking to support and share the tradition of the Annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade,” said Chamber Executive Director Chris English. “Their support of the parade over many years speaks to a deep-rooted love for this community and the traditions we share.”

The parade committee also announced that this year’s Grand Marshals will be the Dancing Santas.

The Dancing Santa’s made their first surprise appearance at the 2018 Tis The Season Tree Lighting Celebration and became an immediate crowd favorite. The Dancing Santa’s group is made up of local community members in support of the Tis the Season Non-profit organization created to enhance the Christmas experience in Scotland County. In addition to the Christmas Parade the Dancing Santa’s will be performing during Christmas On Main and the Downtown Laurinburg Christmas Tree Lighting scheduled for November 24th.

“The efforts of Tis’ the Season and the Dancing Santa’s have made Scotland County a Christmas destination and brought so much joy to so many we are honored for them to lead the Annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade” English said.

Anyone interested in joining the Dancing Santas or for more information call 910-318-1091.

The entry fee and registration were due on Nov. 8. The entry fee will double for any registration received after Nov. 15. No registrations will be accepted after Nov. 20. All fees are due at the time of registration.

For more information about how to obtain an entry for the parade visit www.laurinburgchamber.com/annuallaurinburg-christmas-parade, contact kbuie@laurinburgchamber.com or call the Chamber Office at 910-276-7420.