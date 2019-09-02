LAURINBURG — During its process of educating more registered voters, the MidSandHills League of Women Voters N.C. is sponsoring a “Meet and Greet with the Candidates” event from 4 to 6 p.m. at the picnic pavilion in Washington Park on Saturday.

The candidates from the congressional 9th District and the municipal elections will provide a three-minute introduction to explain to the public why they are qualified for their position. The community will then be able to meet face-to-face with the candidates and ask questions.

“It’s a way for them to meet with these candidates and give them a chance to ask the questions that are important to them,” said Martha Roblee, unit coordinator.

The event is expected to help candidates and community members come together and get to know each other on a more personal level. Roblee added that the event is open to the public and would help inform those who are going to the polls to vote.

From the congressional 9th District, Jeff Scott (Libertarian) and Allen Smith (Green Party), will be attending the event along with Laurinburg mayor candidates Frank Evans, Paul A. Tate Sr. and James “Jim” Willis and city council candidates Don Rainer and Mary Jo Adams.

According to the LWVNC website, the non-partisan organization promotes political responsibility through informed and active participation in government at all levels.

For information, contact Unit Coordinator Martha Roblee at 910-506-4409 or Member Coordinator Melissa Schaub at 910-280-3418.

Octavia Johnson is a fall semester intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

