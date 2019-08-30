Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of McGirts Bridge Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that unknown persons had stolen his Honda four-wheeler valued at $5,000.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A Rockingham resident reported to the police department on Thursday that he believed his twin brother had stolen his identification to cash two fraudulent checks at the State Employees Credit Union for $300. The incident is under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Kadedra Ellison, 22, of Kennedy Street was arrested Thursday for injury to personal property. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Ronald Mishue, 20, of Nashville Church Road was arrested on Thursday for larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was given a $5,000 bond.

