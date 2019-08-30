One-Stop voting for special election still strong

LAURINBURG — On Thursday, the eighth day of One-Stop Early Voting for the 9th District special election for the vacant congressional seat, the county’s regiustered voters continued to pour into the Board of Elections office at a good clip.

There was a total of 225 voters who came out to the polls on Thursday, giving the One-Stop session a total of 1,365 voters over the first eight days.

The breakdown of the voters so far is as follows:

— There have been 880 Democrats, 185 Republicans, 297 unaffiliated and two Libertarians.

— 699 voters have been white, 594 were black, 40 were Native American, five have been Asian and 26 others.

— A total of 754 women have voted early, 591 men have cast ballots so far and 20 undetermined voted.

The general election for the 9th District congressional seat will be Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Absentee by mail for the Special Election began July 26 and requests for absentee by mail must be received by the elections office by 5 p.m. on Sept. 3. The mail-in ballots must be received or postmarked by 5 p.m. on Sept. 10 and at the elections office by 5 p.m. Sept. 13.

One-Stop is at the Board of Elections Office on East Cronly Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday until Sept. 6. There will not be One-Stop voting on Labor Day.

The names that will appear on the ballot are Democrat Dan McCreedy, Republican Dan Bishop, Green Party member Allen Smith and Libertarian Jeff Scott.

For information, contact the Board of Elections at 910-277-2595.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

