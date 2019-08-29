Where is your hope?

Rev. George Ellis Pastor’s Corner Rev. George Ellis Pastor’s Corner

The term “hope” is a good thing.

Some people would not have woken up this morning without having hope. Some people feel depressed and oppressed. Some will have a handkerchief over their forehead, the blinds pulled down and in a fetal position crying their hearts out.

Some days might not be as lovely, but we still got up and made our way to our destination. We believe that life will get better.

That’s what hope is. Yes, some people this morning have hope to a certain degree. For the word hope means, “A feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen.”

When we have a bad day, we hope that tomorrow will be better. When our bodies are all out of “whack,” or they don’t work like they used to do, and we wish for the “days of yesterday,” we still have hope that these situations won’t always be this way.

When we are raising our children, our hope is they will grow up and become productive citizens. Hoping they will go to college and make a living.

When someone receives a bad diagnosis from a doctor, we pray and hope the end result will be better.

To the homeless, those who are in dire straits. They are having to eat and rummage through garbage cans, stand out on street corners and intersections in the hot and cold weather while holding up signs asking for money to survive.

If they didn’t have hope that their situation would get better, they would give up, and some of them do.

That’s why I don’t ever take away a person’s hope even if I feel like their situation doesn’t look good. There are people who want something to hold on to, and they need something positive to keep them going.

Some people have said to me, “Pray for me, the doctor said so in so,” then I see them grasping for something to hold on to. I pass on a word of encouragement then let them know I’m praying for them.

Now, when I say give them hope, that doesn’t mean that we should give them false hope. Telling them statements like, “Because they are Christians, they will always have money, never be sick or need surgery.” I mean, we shouldn’t lie to them because that’s giving them false hope!

We can be positive and tell the truth but at the same time don’t ever take away a person’s hope. Fathers and mothers who are unemployed have hope that they will eventually find employment but don’t tell them they will never find a job so they might as well stop looking.

On the news, some people are jumping off bridges, tall buildings or hang themselves in closets, trying to take their own lives because they believe their situation will never change or get better.

There’s another side to the word hope. Sometimes we put hope into money, people, careers, children and spouses. Bad move, not smart at all, those materials will rust, money comes and

goes, careers falter, people are not always dependable, and children and spouses can break your heart.

Here’s how we ought to do it. According to 1 Timothy 6:17b, “Use and enjoy things;” 1 Timothy 6:10 “Use money wisely but don’t love it.”

According to Ephesians 5:25, “Love people especially your brothers and sisters in Christ. Love your children for they are flesh of our flesh and bones of our bones. Love our spouses, men, as Christ loves the church.”

According to Ephesians 5:22, “Wives submit to your husbands in the Lord so long as they are following Christ.”

Don’t put your hope in either one of the above; you set yourself up for heart hurt! More people wouldn’t be sick, stressed, heartbroken and half dead if they didn’t do that.

I know some people want to be successful and we want our children to grow up, get married and have children. Some need money to live and save some for a rainy day but community friends, according to Hebrews 13:8, “Jesus Christ is the same, yesterday, today and forever.”

Put all of your hope in a never changing God! You will live longer, feel better and have less stressful situations. Be joyful and healthier!

My question to the reader is “Where is your hope?” According to Jeremiah 17:5, Jeremiah said, “Thus saith the Lord; Cursed be the man that trusts in man.”

Then he added in Jeremiah 17:7, “Blessed is the man that trusts in the Lord, and whose hope the Lord is.”

“Where is your hope?” Is it your 401k, social security, health, house or car? Is hope in your education or your looks?

Banks can go bankrupt, social security can run out, you can feel good today and be in the grave the next, houses are burning and cars are breaking down, some people age and they’re eventually deceased but “blessed or happy is the man whose hope is in the Lord.”

The Rev. George Ellis is pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.