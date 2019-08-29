Break-in
LAURINBURG — A resident of Stoney Creek Apartments on Plaza Road reported to the police department on Wednesday unknown persons had broken into his vehicle and took $1,500 of hand and power-tools.
Larceny
LAURINBURG — A resident of Raleigh Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had stolen $400 out of her bank account. There is a person of interest in the case.
Arrest
LAURINBURG — Faith Green, 22, of Blakely Road was arrested Wednesday for communicating threats and resisting arrest. She wasn’t given a bond.
LAURINBURG —Dometrice Ellison, 23, of Kennedy Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear. He was given a $100 bond.
LAURINBURG — Brandon Washington, 28, of Welch Street was arrested Wednesday on warrants for assault on a female and battery of an unborn child. He wasn’t given a bond.