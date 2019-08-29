Voting continues to pick up for special election

LAURINBURG — The numbers continue to rise as more people vote during One-Stop Early Voting for the 9th District special election for the vacant congressional seat.

There was a total of 238 voters who came out to the polls on Wednesday at the Scotland County Board of Elections office in Laurinburg, giving the One-Stop session a total of 1,139 voters over the first seven days.

The breakdown of the voters follows:

— There have been 732 Democrats, 151 Republicans, 255 unaffiliated and one Libertarian

— 577 voters have been white, 498 were black, 34 were Native American, five have been Asian and 26 other

— A total of 628 women have voted early, 495 men have cast ballots so far and 16 other voted.

The general election for the 9th District congressional seat will be Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Absentee by mail for the Special Election began July 26 and requests for absentee by mail must be received by the elections office by 5 p.m. on Sept. 3. The mail-in ballots must be received or postmarked by 5 p.m. on Sept. 10 and at the elections office by 5 p.m. Sept. 13.

One-Stop is at the Board of Elections Office on East Cronly Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday until Sept. 6. There will not be One-Stop voting on Labor Day.

Those names that will appear on the ballot are Democrat Dan McCreedy, Republican Dan Bishop, Green Party member Allen Smith and Libertarian Jeff Scott.

For information, contact the Board of Elections at 910-277-2595.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at 910-506-3171 or [email protected]

