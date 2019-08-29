God keeps His covenant with Abraham

Accompanied by two angels, the Lord visited Abraham. The Lord told Abraham the sins in Sodom and Gomorrah grieved Him, and He intended to destroy the cities and the people in them.

The angels walked toward Sodom, and Abraham began to plead with the Lord for the lives of any righteous people who might be found living in the cities. “Wilt thou also destroy the righteous with the wicked?” Abraham asked.

Abraham was pleading on behalf of his nephew, Lot. If He found just ten righteous people, the Lord said He would not destroy the cities.

Toward the end of the day, the angels arrived at Sodom’s gate. They found Lot who recognized them as very much unlike the wicked men of Sodom, and he invited them to stay for the night at his house. “We will abide in the street all night,” they said as they declined his invitation. Lot insisted they stay with him, and they went to his house.

All the men of Sodom surrounded Lot’s house that night, demanding that he send the men outside that they might have sexual relations with them. The mob pressed against Lot’s door to the point that it was about the break, and the angels struck the men with blindness so they became confused and could no longer find the door.

When morning came, the angels urged Lot to take his wife and two daughters and flee the city, “lest thou be consumed in the iniquity of the city.” Even with the urgency of the angels’ words, Lot lingered.

There is danger in becoming comfortable where we are, and Lot regretted having to leave the city in which he had become comfortable. The angels took Lot, his wife and their daughters by the hand and brought them outside the city.

“Escape for thy life,” the angels said. They were not to look behind them, nor should they settle in the plain outside the city. “Escape to the mountain, lest thou be consumed,” said the angels.

He could not escape to the mountain, Lot said. It seemed too far and too steep after what must have been a sleepless night. If he failed to reach the mountain, the destruction that rained down from heaven might overtake him.

There was a little city not far away, and Lot asked if he could go there. If only he could go to that little city he would live. One of the angels told Lot the little city would not be destroyed.

The Lord rained fire and brimstone on Sodom and Gomorrah, and in disobedience Lot’s wife looked back. She immediately became a pillar of salt.

God saved Lot because He remembered his covenant with Abraham. When Abraham pleaded with God to save righteous people in Sodom and Gomorrah, he had Lot on his mind.

The Sunday School Lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. [email protected]