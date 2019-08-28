Lawmakers back changes to distribute hurricane funds

Tillis Tillis

RALEIGH — North Carolina Republican lawmakers remain unsatisfied with the pace of long-term federal recovery funds following Hurricane Matthew.

The money has been going out through a state agency for housing repairs or reimbursements. The lawmakers want changes moving ahead.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis joined top General Assembly leaders Wednesday to announce legislation he’ll file that seeks to accelerate distribution of the federal money.

Tillis’ office says the legislation also would give cities and counties the option to receive the funds directly for distribution when the state is designated a “slow spender” — like North Carolina has — for a while.

A report by the legislature’s watchdog agency blamed administrative mistakes and a lack of expertise for state delays in distributing $237 million earmarked for Matthew, which hit almost three years ago.

Tillis https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_tillis-1.jpg Tillis