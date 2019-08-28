Retiring fire chief awarded Order of the Long Leaf Pine

LAURINBURG — After 30 years of service, Laurinburg Fire Chief Randy Gibson was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine at his retirement dinner on Tuesday night.

About 150 people showed up to honor Gibson at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, where Rep. Garland Pierce presented him the highest civilian honor bestowed by the governor.

“He is well-deserving of the honor presented to him tonight,” said Pierce. “He’s been a true champion and is well-respected by all in the community. He is one to be admired.”

Fellow staff and volunteers also presented Gibson with a shadowbox containing his badges throughout his career, along with a helmet and autographed guestbooks.

“Randy and I have been in the fire service together and I’ve always thought highly of him,” said Raleigh Assistant Fire Chief/Fire Marshal Brian Taylor. “The time he devoted to programs and to teaching the younger guys the importance of safety (is admirable).”

Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams presented Gibson with a donation raised by the Laurinburg Police Department.

“I know we were supposed to do this (retire) together, but God had other plans,” said Williams. “I’ve seen you out there secure a burning building … and your work is God-given. He’s taking you on another path now.”

Gibson, keeping true to his character, said he didn’t want to be the only one in the spotlight and thanked his family.

“One of the highest compliments is, first, when the girl of your dreams says yes on your wedding day, the second is when your people salute you,” said Gibson. “I believe the best thing someone can give is their time.”

He gave his wife a card and thanked his family for support. His daughter, Casie Gibson, said she is so proud of her father.

“He is the most thoughtful and respectful person I know,” said Casie. “He likes to have fun in the good and bad times. He deserves anything he wants. He is an awesome dad and I couldn’t live without him.”

Gibson then spoke to his staff and volunteers in the crowd.

“I’m so grateful to have been a part of one of the greatest fire services in the United States,” said Gibson. “In the last half of my career, I have learned to understand the words humility and humanity, to try and do my very best and make a positive difference in our community. So honored to have the opportunities bestowed on me that I will never take for granted.”

He also quoted his favorite Bible scripture, Joshua 1:9, which he said helped him on the job.

“Have I not commanded thee? Be strong and of good courage, be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed; for the Lord thy God is with thee wherever you go,” said Gibson. “God had a plan for me to His work and His will for the common good of man, thanks be to God.”

He charged that verse and advice to his members he leaves behind.

“All the friendships made will truly be missed and never forgotten — and hearing ‘Hey Chief’,” said Gibson. “I will leave you with a few words of encouragement to remember. Tomorrow has been and will always be better than today and it still will be. Be alert today and alive tomorrow and to always be rather than to seem.”

Local pastors and family surrounded him to end the night with prayer.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

