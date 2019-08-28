Larceny

— Police were called to Fashion Metro in the Holly Square Shopping Center on Tuesday afternoon on a report of theft. Store personnel reported that $450 in clothing was taken. There are no suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Break-in

— An individual reported to police Tuesday afternoon that their 2013 Chevrolet Malibu had been broken into while parked along First Street. The victim claimed her purse, valued at $25, and $72 in cash had been taken. The vehicle had been left unlocked. There are no suspects and the investigation is continuing.

Arrests

— Jerveris Little, 29, of Wallace was arrested Tuesday by police on a warrant for assault on a female, misdemeanor breaking and entering, and assault by pointing a gun. He was jailed without bond.

— Police apprehended Jamecia Davis, 31, of Laurinburg and charged her with simple assault, injury to personal property, stalking and misdemeanor larceny. She was jailed on an $8,000 bond.

— A traffic stop by police resulted in the arrest of Douglas Sheppard, 52, of Laurinburg on Tuesday. He was charged with seven traffic violations, possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance, fleeing to elude arrest, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle for drug sales. He was jailed on a $20,000 bond.

— Joshua Owens, 31, was arrested by police on Tuesday and charged with DWI, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamines and multiple traffic violations. He was jailed on a $6,000 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_annacrime-16.jpg