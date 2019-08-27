Wolfe talks about military career with Rotary

LAURINBURG — The Rotary Club was given a special look into the career of U.S. Army Sgt. Major Dennis Wolfe (retired) and his involvement in several special operations in the 1980s and ’90s.

Wolfe spent a combined 48 years in the military and civilian federal service, enlisting in the Army in 1962 and immediately going through the Explosive Ordnance Disposal School. Shortly after, he was given assignments that supported the Secret Service for presidential protection.

After being chosen for the position of EOD special operator in the first Special Forces Operation Delta, Wolfe was put into the position of team leader for Operation Eagle Claw in 1980, which included the attempt to rescue 53 American hostages in Iran — an attempt that ended in disaster. But as a result, the Holloway Commission convened to analyze why the mission failed and recommend corrective actions. This led to the gradual reorganization and the birth of United States Special Operations Forces.

His list of military missions includes:

— Traveling to Italy in 1981 to consult with Italian Counter-Terrorism for the recapture of American Big. Gen. James Dozier.

— Team leader in the invasion of Granada known as Operation Urgent Fury in 1983.

— Traveled to Egypt to execute a plan he developed for the transfer of troops from the Sinai after an aircraft crash in Newfoundland that killed all 256 personnel from the 101st Airborne Division.

One of the topics Wolfe discussed with Rotarians was the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

:Our military philosophies were vastly different,” he said. “They preferred large military weapons, and ours were much smaller and efficient.

“Ours cost more money, and President Reagan broke the bank with his Star Wars program, but (the Soviet Union) couldn’t match what we were doing because they didn’t have the resources or money we did,” Wolfe added. “So that helped collapse the Soviet Union.”

Over the years, Wolfe has been referred to as the father of EOD in Special Mission Units and received numerous awards, including:

— Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Defense Industrial Association.

— Fort Bragg’s Executive of the Year in 1997.

— Order of the Dragon Award presented by Chemical Corps in 2009.

— The 21st EOD Weapons of Mass Destruction Company dedicated its rapid deployment facility in Wolfe’s honor in 2009.

— Presented with the Ordnance Order of Samuel Sharpe Award in 2009.

— His Pennsylvania high school presented him with the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2016.

— Inducted into the Ordnance Corps Hall of Fame in 2019.

And perhaps one of the biggest honors came when Wolfe was honored with the Col. Arthur “Bull” Simon Award in 2018. The award is the highest given by the United States Special Operations Command.

“I always felt very honored, but I was recognized for a lot of things that quite a few Americans were a part of, but did not receive recognition for,” Wolfe said. I had the opportunity to do a lot of things and missions, and feel it was an honor to serve.”

During a question and answer session, he was asked about the potential threats from overseas.

“I think North Korea is the least of our worries,” Wolfe said. “Iran is probably more of a threat to that region right now.”

In wrapping up, he quoted Winston Churchill: “If you want peace, you better prepare for war.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Rot2-1.jpg