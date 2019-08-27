COW group discusses Pre-K

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education met as a committee Monday and heard about an update on the district’s pre-kindergarten and the process that the system has.

Barbara Adams, Pre-K coordinator, spoke to the board on the updates ranging from the number of spots the district has to what is going on currently.

Parents began registering in February and the deadline to register was extended into June, but Adams said they are still getting applications.

“The process never stops, meaning it runs through the fiscal year,” Adams said. “It started back in February and I think I got 20 today.”

The schools also do not approve students or choose how many slots that are available … a process done through the state. The reason is that the district has to be awarded funds from the North Carolina Division of Child Development and Early Education to fund having the programs.

Currently, there are 258 slots for Pre-K students across the nine different Pre-K locations and once those are filled, since the state has extra funding, there will be 37 slots open up. Adams did add that the state is currently looking at Sycamore Lane Primary to be included in the locations as well.

Board Chair Rick Singletary asked for clarification on when the parents would get the letters accepting their child or not, as board members have been receiving calls from parents who haven’t heard anything.

“The notification comes via a letter; once you’re found eligible the letter is produced,” Adams said. “Parents get confused because, when they put the application in, in February they think they’re found eligible right then, but that’s just when the window opens for us to put the data entry. The eligibility piece doesn’t come in until late July or the first two weeks in August and then they get a letter.”

Adams explained that currently there is a high volume of calls coming in from parents who want to move their children to a different placement. Currently, there is a transfer list of 38 students.

In other business:

— Megan Menius, a mental health counselor at Scotland High School, spoke to the board about recent training she received and wants to bring to the rest of the counselors and faculty. The training is student centered awareness which helps students stabilize their nervous systems to help keep them in the “resilient zone” meaning that they are in a state of well-being and helps them handle stress. There is no date on when Menius will begin the training but student support services is currently working on setting them up to bring to cabinet.

— The board had an update on South Johnson Elementary, which is currently on schedule. However, Harry Armstrong the director of maintenance told the board that with hurricane season coming up there could be setbacks due to rain that could push the date back slightly.

— An update on what was talked about at the Liaison Committee meeting with the county commissioners was discussed. Five options were given to the rest of the board members to get their opinions and the hopes are to reach an agreement for the next two years.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Rick-Singletary.jpg

Selection processhandled by state