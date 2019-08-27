Break-in
LAURINBURG — A resident of Warren Avenue reported to the police department on Monday that someone had forced entry into the residence from the rear door and took prescriptions.
Larceny
LAURINBURG — A concrete business out of Fasion reported to the police department Tuesday that welding leads and a saw blade totaling $2,500 was taken from the back of a truck parked at the Jameson Inn.
LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Quality Plus gas station reported to the police department Tuesday that $40 of gas was pumped and not paid for by a black male in an orange shirt.
LAURINBURG — A resident of Aurora Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had stolen his medication.
Arrest
LAURINBURG — William Brownlow, 46, of Lexington was arrested Monday for felony probation violation. He wasn’t given a bond.