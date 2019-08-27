Voter turnout continues to be strong

LAURINBURG — There were 186 registered voters who cast their ballots on Monday, which starts out the second week of Early Voting for the 9th District congressional seat special election.

Monday saw the largest amount of voter turnout so far in the five days of voting, rounding the total up to 675 voters. The breakdown of those is as follows:

— There have been 433 Democrats, 89 Republicans and 152 unaffiliated

— 356 voters have been white, 285 were black, 14 were Native American, three have been Asian and 17 undeclared

— A total of 354 women have voted early and 309 men have cast ballots so far.

The general election for the 9th District congressional seat will be Tuesday, Sept. 10, but residents still have options.

Absentee by mail for the Special Election began July 26 and requests for absentee by mail must be received by the elections office by 5 p.m. on Sept. 3. The mail-in ballots must be received or postmarked by 5 p.m. on Sept. 10 and at the elections office by 5 p.m. Sept. 13.

One-Stop is at the Board of Elections Office on East Cronly Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will not be One-Stop voting on Labor Day.

Those names that will appear on the ballot are Democrat Dan McCreedy, Republican Dan Bishop, Green Party member Allen Smith and Libertarian Jeff Scott.

For information, contact the Board of Elections at 910-277-2595.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at 910-506-3171 or [email protected]

