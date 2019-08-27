Residents create mosaic masterpieces

LAURINBURG — A group of folks recently tried their hands at making mosaic chairs at the Scotland County Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

The Crafternoon Mosaic Chair Workshop over the weekend was led by volunteer Anastasia Sitnikova, who taught the seven participants how to transform chairs, tables and more into personal pieces of art.

The class was the first two-day workshop the ReStore hosted, giving Sitnikova and her students more time to interact and create together.

Using broken plates and dishes, the class transformed old chair seats into unique works of art.

“Sitnikova prepared all the materials, breaking dozens of chipped plates into small pieces, prepping chairs, and completing two sample mosaic chairs” said Terrence Dollard, a professor at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. “During the first day of the workshop, Ms. Sitnikova demonstrated techniques for designing and affixing the plate pieces to the seat of a chair, as well as one-on-one guidance.”

He added that, on the second day, participants finished their mosaics, filling in the empty spaces between the tiles with grout.

Since 2017, Sitnikova has held several Crafternoon Workshops at Habitat ReStore, up-cycling unsold and damaged items from the store into unique crafts.

“We live here, we are part of Scotland County, and we want everyone to know we’re more than just a great secondhand store,” said ReStore manager Elizabeth Spry. “Crafternoon Workshops are a great way to give back to the community that supports us (and) we’re fortunate to have great volunteers who share their talents.”

Upcoming Crafternoon Workshops will be announced on ReStore’s Facebook page.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

