LAURINBURG — For the first time in years, Marilyn Benjamin has not had to prepare her classroom at South Scotland Elementary or attend the week’s worth of events and preparation leading up to the start of school — but she still came to the Scotland County Schools Convocation on Friday, this time to receive a prestigious award

Starting off convocation, State Rep. Garland Pierce introduced Benjamin to the crowd and presented her with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for her years of service to the children of North Carolina. Benjamin had taught for 30 years before retiring from South Scotland in the spring.

“Your colleagues, your former students and others thought it not robbery to ask my office to ask the Governor to present to you this very special award,” Pierce said. “That is awarded particularly to teachers and state workers who have completed 30 years of active service of any capacity in state government.”

Benjamin was joined on stage by her family and cheered on by all Scotland County teachers. She encouraged teachers to make this the best year and added that she was thankful to receive the award.

“I’m deeply honored and humbled to receive it,” Benjamin said. “For the past few weeks I’ve had some bittersweet moments. By now I would have made numerous trips to school to get my classroom perfect with the help of my sisters for my little ones … this is the first time in 30 years none of this has happened. Teaching boys and girls has been a huge part of my life and this is going to be a big adjustment for me even though my heart is a little heavy I can say I have no regrets in teaching for 30 years.”

