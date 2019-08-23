Strong showing continues on Day 2 for special election

LAURINBURG — A total of 146 registered voters cast their ballots for the special election to fill the 9th District congressional seat at the One-Stop Early Voting on Thursday.

A total of 266 people have voted in all during the first two days — 175 were Democrat, 27 Republican, and 64 unaffiliated and zero Liberal; 127 were white, 122 black, seven undecided, five Native American, three Asian, and two unidentified; 135 were female, 123 male and eight undecided.

The general election is Sept. 10, but residents still have options.

Absentee by mail for the Special Election began July 26 and requests for absentee by mail must be received by the elections office by 5 p.m. on Sept. 3. The mail-in ballots must be received or postmarked by 5 p.m. on Sept. 10 and at the elections office by 5 p.m. Sept. 13.

Those wishing to register have until Aug. 16, but there will be same-day registration during the One-Stop Early Voting.

One-Stop is at the Board of Elections Office on East Cronly Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will not be One-Stop voting on Labor Day, but to make up for the closure there will be voting on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. — this is the only Saturday there will be voting held.

Those names that will appear on the ballot are Democrat Dan McCreedy, Republican Dan Bishop, Green Party member Allen Smith and Libertarian Jeff Scott.

For information, contact the Board of Elections at 910-277-2595.

