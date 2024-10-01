GIBSON — Former Georgia state representative Vernon Jones (R) came home to Scotland County this past weekend to celebrate his 45th class reunion at Scotland High School.

Jones, a Green Pond community and Gibson resident, spent some time speaking at the Scotland County Republican Party headquarters. Then, he arrived at the Gibson Depot Museum, where he met several local supporters and toured the museum.

Dennis Wright conducted an interview with Jones, who elaborated on memories of attending Pate Gardner, Gibson Middle, Carver Middle and Scotland High School (Class of 1979). He also talked about attending North Carolina Central University and the reasons why he chose to go to college. Jones became emotional when discussing this topic as it brought back memories of where he came from to where he is now.

He gave an in-depth interview on the subject of why he decided to switch from being a registered Democrat to a Republican.

While Jones walked around looking at all the antique items in the museum, he recognized and commended all of the hard work that the museum’s director Vickie Leech has done to get the museum in shape.

He also discussed getting grants to keep the museum open.

The Gibson Depot Museum is open every Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Viewing the museum is free of charge but a donation box is at the entrance.

A TV is setup in one of the rooms that plays interviews that Dennis Wright has conducted. The Vernon Jones interview will be available to view on the TV as well as 13 other individuals interviewed last year including Sadie Odom, Pinky Odom, Jake Coughenoir, Tom Whitlock and Jim McLaurin.