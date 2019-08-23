Cross Pointe Church gives away stuffed backpacks

LAURINBURG — Members of Cross Pointe Church chose to show love from above, by giving stuffed backpacks to children at their Kid’s Night Out program on Tuesday.

“People at the church gave money to buy the backpacks and put the supplies in it,” said Michael Edds, pastor of Cross Pointe Church. “The backpacks were stuffed with school supplies like paper and pencils, they were packed full. The kids were so tickled to get them.”

Cross Pointe started the Kid’s Night Out program recently, picking up children ffrom the impoverished parts of town and busing them to the church. Edds said the program gives the children a safe place to play and they provide meals before the end of the night.

“We love on them, feed them, play with them, and give Jesus to them,” said Edds.

He said the church collaborated with two ladies from Clips for Men, Jennifer Ryder and Tara Williams, who brought in outside sponsors, stuffed up to 80 bags and volunteered at the program.

“We first set out baskets outside the church and our store but didn’t collect enough,” said Ryder, owner and stylist and Clips for Men. “We connected to another church, Vendor Ministries, who helped by raising money.”

She said Vendor Ministries is a church trackside at NASCAR, because many work on Sundays, so they organized their church.

“Once we got the money, we got the bags, packed them and brought them to the church,” said Ryder. “The kids were all smiles and I got lots of hugs which made my day.”

Edds says his philosophy is to show the love of God to change hearts in the community.

“I know I complain about the crime rate but I thought ‘What am I or the church doing about it?’,” said Edds. “By changing the hearts of people, you can change a community. Introducing Jesus to those kids is changing their hearts, therefore changing the community.”

He adds he is proud of his church who took action to give.

“Jesus said, ‘Where I am, my servant will be also,’” said Edds. “He is out there where people are hurting and our church went out there and represented the love of God to them. He will change houses, hearts and the community.”

