MAXTON — For the past year, the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. administration has been working with the One Room School House committee to move and protect the “Little Old School.”

The school, which is more than 100 years old, is currently located at the former Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education central office on N.C. 711 in Lumberton. The goal is to protect this part of Lumbee educational history by moving it to the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

Sherry Watson and Nena Oxendine are spearheading the effort. They are the great-granddaughters of Rev. Lawrence Maynor, who was the last teacher to teach in the one-room schoolhouse. Education has always been a fundamental part of the family’s upbringing.

“Without the one-room schoolhouse, many Native Americans would not have the opportunity to attend school or have the educational opportunities that they did,” Oxendine said.

The one-room schoolhouse was moved from the Union Chapel Community in 1972 to its present location in Lumberton off Exit 19 and Interstate 95. Watson and Oxendine began their fundraising efforts in early 2023. They created their Facebook group page, “One Room School House (Little Old School),” with the goal of “preserving this history one brick at a time.” As of August 2024, the fundraiser has raised approximately $12,000. The decedents of Lawrence Maynor say the campaign to move the school is of the utmost urgency.

“It is important to preserve our history, especially with the arson and flooding that has occurred near the one-room school house,” Watson said. “This shows that Native American parents wanted more for their children than being in the fields.”

The current location where the school sits was flooded by back-to-back hurricanes in 2016 and 2018. The historical structure was flooded along with the Robeson County Board of Education central office.

Some of the supporters include community members such as retired Judge Gary Locklear.

“Native American members of the Robeson County Bar Association actively support the efforts to save, move, and restore the one-room schoolhouse, now located at the abandoned Public Schools property,” Locklear said. “Although we have partnered with others, there have been delays beyond our control, particularly along the proposed route that will be used to transport the building.”

Locklear encourages others to donate to this case as contributions are tax deductible.

While the project has gained support in the community, tribal Chairman John L. Lowery states the effort is currently on hold.

“Due to construction that is happening on and around Interstate 95, that we are all dealing with in one way or another, it has delayed the project and pushed our timeline back,” Lowery said. “Once the school has been moved, we look forward to having a tribal village that will allow people to walk through and enjoy the school house along with other historic buildings.”

Lowery also stated he appreciates the partnerships with the community members in this endeavor.

“We apologize for the delay and asked for continued patience as we all work together to make this a successful move,” Lowery said.

The Lumbee Tribe conducted an archaeological dig where the school will be placed at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. The excavation was to ensure that the intended location was not a grave site or past village. The results showed that the area was clear.

Anyone who would like to donate to the move of the “Little Old School,” may make checks out to “A Little Old School” addressed to 8858 Hwy 72 West Pembroke, NC 28372. All proceeds will go toward relocating the one-room schoolhouse to the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.