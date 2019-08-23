Scotland County Council of Realtors gives to four community groups

LAURINBURG — At Wednesday’s luncheon meeting for the Scotland County Council of Realtors, four community service organizations were excited to receive more than a delicious meal for free as invited guests.

Council President Rick Best, on behalf of the realtors, distributed gifts of money to each of the organizations as follows:

1. Project Inasmuch – Brenda Hartis accepted a donation in the amount of $500 standing in for the organization’s founder, Virginia Ray who had a prior commitment.

2. Habitat for Humanity – Chris Carpenter, Director and Elizabeth Spry, Store Manager attended together to accept a donation in the amount of $500.

3. Relay 4 Life – Stuart Thomas accepted a donation in the amount of $1,000.

4. Community Church Services /Rob Macy, Director and Minister received a donation in the amount of $5,000 to use toward a new roof on their building and the Super 7 Challenge was issued along with the funds.

All the realtors of the Scotland County Council have information about the Super 7 Challenge which is issued specifically to help Community Church Services collect enough funds quickly in order to get a new roof they so desperately need. The roof is estimated to cost about $35,000. If at least seven donors can give $5,000 each to match the amount given by the Scotland County Council of Realtors the work on the roof can begin and the donors will have the satisfaction of knowing they are assisting an organization that does so much to aid the citizens of our community.