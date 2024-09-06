PEMBROKE — William Locklear pulled up a chair with friends inside the Berea Baptist Church fellowship hall at the No Brave Left Behind event to enjoy a ribeye steak and baked potato plate for a good cause.

Proceeds from the plate sale on Aug. 23 went to support the more than 200 students in jeopardy of being dropped from classes due to financial hardships — many of whom owe less than $1,000.

“To me, this was important,” said Locklear, whose four children are UNCP graduates. “A small amount of money should never be a barrier to a student receiving an education.”

UNC Pembroke is the state’s most affordable four-year public university, with the lowest cost for attendance in the UNC System. UNCP provides students access to a high-quality education with more than 150 pathways to a degree. Plus, the university’s strong partnerships with other institutions offer students valuable opportunities to pursue graduate degrees in fields like medicine, engineering, veterinary medicine, dentistry, pharmacy and law. As an NC Promise school, UNCP undergraduate tuition is legislatively set at $500 a semester for in-state students and $2,500 for out-of-state students.

Almost 72% of UNCP students receive financial aid, yet some students still face financial barriers to completing their degrees. Last academic year, nearly 500 students were dropped, with 25% owing less than $1,000. All universities are federally required to collect outstanding debt of $200 or more.

During a recent welcome-back event for faculty and staff, Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings shared most of these students were in good standing academically, making progress toward a valuable degree and trying their best to simply overcome financial barriers.

First Lady Rebecca Cummings was inspired to act. She spearheaded the grassroots No Brave Left Behind campaign and quickly galvanized support from campus and the local community by making phone calls, drafting emails and sending text messages.

With the help of social media, word spread. The campaign raised more than $117,000 in the days leading up to the steak lunch thanks to several generous donors. At the event more than 1,300 plates were sold in a matter of hours.

As of Sept. 4, the campaign has raised $200,835 and 222 UNCP students were provided the support necessary to stay enrolled.

“It turned out bigger than I thought,” First Lady Cummings said. “Folks were so generous about sharing it on social media and coming out to buy plates. Many have written checks, given online and given their time. It’s been overwhelming. I really didn’t have any idea that it would go this far.”

Donations came in from as far as Raleigh, and 80 volunteers, including Senator Danny Britt, Rep. Jarrod Lowery and UNCP Trustees Allison Harrington Walters and Mickey Gregory, helped prepare and serve plates.

“The Chancellor and the First Lady are so devoted to the students and the university, and that’s what it takes — it takes commitment from the top,” said Gregory, who brought several friends and alumni to volunteer at the church. “I see all they do, which inspires me to want to do more.”

Walters, dressed in UNCP black and gold, brought her family along and pitched in preparing plates and serving food to the lines of guests.

“I can’t imagine how our students will react when they receive a phone call or a message that their balance has been cleared,” she said. “It’s not the same as giving money for a sign or a bench — you truly affect a student’s future.”

UNCP senior Justin Taylor was among the volunteers helping prepare take-out dinners. He and several members of his Phi Beta Sigma fraternity all wanted to be a part of the effort to ensure no student is left behind.

“When I heard about the fundraiser, it resonated with me because you never know what someone may be going through regarding their financial hardships,” Taylor said. “So, giving back, helping a fellow Brave stay in school, I didn’t think twice about it. You never know the impact you could make.”

Fellow senior Cheyenne Eckard said she felt it was important to volunteer for No Brave Left Behind because it hit close to home. She is a recipient of student aid and works while going to school. Eckard said she understands that sometimes financial aid isn’t enough to cover everything needed for the college experience to be successful.

“UNCP is affordable, and financial aid has made a huge difference in me being able to pay for college, but I wouldn’t want anyone to have to stop pursing their degree because they can’t afford college,” Eckard said.

Local chef Pat Dial has years of experience organizing plate sales, benefits and catering large events; however, the quick four-day turnaround for the student aid fundraiser was a massive undertaking for him and his business partners, Ray Scott, Gary Strickland Jr. and Jonathan Blue.

“For four generations, UNCP has provided my family with an income and a lifestyle to improve and be better than the last generation,” Dial said. “I want to give a first-generation or a third-generation student that same opportunity.”

Scott said he understands the university’s economic benefit to Robeson County and how it has attracted dozens of businesses to the area.

“As a business owner, I know the importance of the university, what it means to the town, to the county and what these students mean to the community,” Scott said. “It has been remarkable to see the university and the community rallying together to help a cause like this.”

Anita Stallings, vice chancellor for Advancement, couldn’t agree more.

“It was inspirational to see community partners, alumni and volunteers unite in such a remarkable display of generosity and support for our students,” Stallings said. “They responded to an immediate and critical need. Our hope is that we can build on this momentum to secure permanent, endowed funding ensuring generations of students always have the resources and support needed to pursue their education.”