LAURINBURG — Scotland County’s newest magistrate Vernon Jackson Jr. was administered the oath of office Thursday by District Court Judge Chavonne Wallace in the main courtroom.
Approximately 50 family members, co-workers, and friends were in attendance. Jackson was appointed to replace Donnie Chavis (who retired at the end of May) by Superior Court Judge Stephan Futrell.
Having recently retired himself as a lieutenant with the Laurinburg Police Department, Jackson has previously served with the Maxton Police and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.