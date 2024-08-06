LAURINBURG —Those who wish to give to teachers in need have a few days left to participate in a School Supply Drive, for which The Laurinburg Exchange is a proud sponsor.

The deadline to donate must-needed items that include disinfectant wipes; treasure box prizes; snacks; notebooks and journals; pencils, pens, and markers; crayons and colored pencils; glue sticks and scissors; folders and binders; and backpacks, is Friday.

Items can be dropped off at The Laurinburg Exchange office, at 915-H S. Main St., Laurinburg; Ned’s Pawn, 1600 S. Main St., Laurinburg; or Scots For Youth, 416-C Fairly St., Laurinburg.

The Laurinburg Exchange thanks Ora Tarlton, Nancy Barrineau and Bonnie Kelley, the latest to contribute to the School Supply Drive bin at our office. Those who donate will be photographed and or/mentioned in a published edition of The Laurinburg Exchange if they wish to be recognized.

By participating, one can help Scotland County Children achieve the best school year possible and alleviate some of the expenses that teachers usually have to cover out of their own pockets.

For more information, contact 910-506-3021.