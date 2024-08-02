CONCORD — Medical staff at the Jeff Gordan Children’s Hospital now have a new way to comfort children who are under their care.

This week, Life Like Madison donated a chest full of toys to the hospital as part of Madison’s Toy Chest. Launched in 2021, the program was designed as a way to provide comfort to any child who had been a patient at the hospital.

Madison’s Toy Chest is a program of Live Like Madison. A nonprofit organized in 2020, Live Like Madison was started to honor the life of Madison Lynn Fedak, a Scotland County native who died of osteosarcoma in 2019 when she was only 7 years old.

“Our primary mission is to raise funds for pediatric cancer but we also aim to comfort and support children in medical crises and their families,” said Laura Fedak, president of the nonprofit and Madison’s mother.

Live Like Madison now has six Madison’s Toy Chests in four North Carolina hospitals and strives to keep them filled through generous financial and toy drive donations. The toy chest donated to the Jeff Gordan Children’s Hospital was filled from a toy drive held by one of Live Like Madison’s Junior Ambassadors, Peyton Letteer. Letteer is a rising freshman at Jay M. Robinson High School and this was the second toy drive the ambassador coordinated to benefit Madison’s Toy Chest. She plans to continue receiving donated toys and monetary donations to keep the toy chest at the Jeff Gordan Children’s Hospital full.

To donate toys or monetarily to Madison’s Toy Chest, visit livelikemadison.org.