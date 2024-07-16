JUNE FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed four inspections of area restaurant locations during the month of June

Following are the results of those inspections, including the date of inspection, site and final grade. Specific violations are not listed but can be found on the Scotland County Health Department website.

June 12, Rail Road Bar and Grill, 94

June 14, Harley’s Soul Food, 94.5

June 20, Mamies Drive-in, 28

June 27, Krazy Kuzzins Concessions, 97.5