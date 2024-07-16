Mike Causey

Being prepared is the key to surviving a disaster. Make plans to survive both financially and physically.

Hurricane Beryl, which reached Category 5 status and churned through the Caribbean before making landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane, serves as a reminder that we always need to be prepared.

We don’t need to look to Texas to understand the destruction that hurricanes and other storms can cause. Whether it’s Fran, Floyd, Florence, Hazel, Hugo, Matthew or Michael – or any other storm that visited our state – we know the disruption to our lives that these storms can bring. It’s not just tropical cyclones that result in disaster. We’ve had our share of tornadoes and winter storms leaving destruction in their path.

It’s always important to be prepared.

One of the suggestions you often hear is to have your “go bag” ready in case a disaster strikes. But what exactly should your go bag contain?

Here are a few suggestions:

— Insurance policies. You had to know I’d put insurance policies at the top of the list. Be sure to pack a copy of them in your go bag in case you need to file a claim.

— Cash. If the electricity goes out, ATMs won’t work. Electricity and internet interruptions may also make it impossible to use debit or credit cards at your local gas station or at the market. Those pictures of previous presidents and our Founding Fathers will surely come in handy in these scenarios.

— Medications. It might be difficult to find a pharmacy or call your doctor after a disaster has hit.

— Battery-powered radio. This will help you stay up to date on weather conditions and provide other information during an emergency.

— Water and food. Pack a gallon of water for everyone, including pets. Also, pack non-perishable food and pet food.

— Important documents. Include your Social Security card, passport and other important documents. You will want to have your documents handy and safe from the ruin of natural disasters.

— Change of clothes. If disaster strikes and you have to evacuate, you may not know how long you’ll be away from your home. You’ll want to have clean clothes to wear.

— List of shelters. If you aren’t sure that you’ll be able to stay with friends or relatives, knowing where your local emergency shelters are will come in handy. If you have a pet, make sure your shelter is pet friendly. Not all shelters are set up to welcome pets.

— Mask and gloves. A mask will help avoid dust and airborne germs when you return. Gloves will aid in the clean-up.

Whatever potential disaster may come our way, remember to make sure you’re prepared. And have your go bag ready to go.

Mike Causey is the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner.