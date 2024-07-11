The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office gathered Wednesday to honor the life and service of Deputy K-9 Bob, who dedicated more than 9 years to the department. Bob’s handler and SCSO chief deputy BJ Knight led the final End of Watch Call during the ceremony and a moment of silence was held.

LAURINBURG —The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office bid farewell Wednesday to a deputy who has dedicated more than nine years to the force, K-9 Bob.

The German shepherd died at the age of 14 on June 6. He is the department’s sixth K-9 to pass away.

Bob’s handler and SCSO chief deputy BJ Knight led the final End of Watch Call Wednesday during a memorial service held before the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

“K9 deputies are much more than man’s best friend. They are a part of the office. They protect, they serve just like law enforcement officer … K-9 Bob was matched to perfection with his handler Chief BJ Knight. The two of them were just alike. When you saw Bob, you saw BJ. When you saw BJ, you saw Bob,” said Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office website, the department’s K-9s are used on patrol, in the Detention Center and around the Courthouse. The duties of a K-9 team include responding to combative inmates, fights, searching for illegal drugs and tracking escapees and missing persons. Each K-9 team is a member of the United States Law Enforcement Canine Association, an organization that provides certifications, training seminars, and guidelines for a standard level of training.

“These incredible animals stand as true examples of loyalty, bravery and unwavering commitment to duty … Our K-9 partners work tirelessly alongside humane partners often placing themselves in harm’s way to protect our communities,” said Deputy Matthew Cisneros.

“But, beyond their impressive skills, it’s their spirit and heart that set them apart,” Cisneros continued.

When K-9 Bob joined the force, he spent most of his time working at the detention center alongside Knight, who was the assistant chief jail administrator.

“He was responsible for a lot of illegal activity, illegal narcotics, articles and stuff never making it back to the inmate and I’m sure it saved lives,” Kersey said.

Chief Deputy Knight along with K-9 Bob was involved in more than 38 search warrant executions, four missing children, six dementia walkways and four successful felony apprehensions. K-9 Bob was also responsible for recovering more than nine pounds of marijuana, 86 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of meth and an excess of $22,000 in money seized.

“I would say that the majority of that probably was what could have made it inside the detention center,” Kersey said.

Knight said that he had the opportunity to be a K-9 handler fairly early on in his law enforcement career at the SCSO.

“There was a lot of manpower, hours, a lot of one-on-one time with him. We’d done tons of training … He was very successful. His drug work was good … He was a great tracking dog,” Knight said.

Knight said that throughout the years in addition to being a great partner, K-9 Bob became “part of the family.”

“There’s many times when I spent more time with that K-9 than my actual kids, my own family … He’s gonna be missed,” Knight said.

“The bond between a handler and his dog is unbreakable and like no other. Everyone is taught that angels have wings but the lucky ones find that they have four paws,” Kersey said.