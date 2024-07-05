PEMBROKE — State officials joined the Lumbee Tribe at the unveiling of the Lumbee Historical Marker at the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex.

The marker is one of nine being dedicated in 2024 by the N.C. State Historical Marker Program that highlights American Indian culture and history in North Carolina. The guest speakers included State Secretary Pam Brewington Cashwell, North Carolina Department of Administration; State Secretary D. Reid Wilson, N. C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources; and Department of Transportation Board member Grady Hunt.

Historical markers were approved for the Coharie, Haliwa-Saponi, Lumbee, Meherrin, Occaneechi Band of the Saponi, Sappony, and Waccamaw Siouan tribes. The N.C. American Indian Heritage Commission staff worked closely with N.C. tribes to complete applications to be considered for the historical marker program.

The Lumbee tribal territory includes Robeson, Hoke, Scotland and Cumberland counties. The majority of tribal members reside in Robeson County.