Spectators lined up and down the main street to view the patriotically decorated entries in the second annual 4th of July community parade held in downtown Laurinburg. Photos by Andrew Smolar | The Laurinburg Exchange

Spectators lined up and down the main street to view the patriotically decorated entries in the second annual 4th of July community parade held in downtown Laurinburg.

Photos by Andrew Smolar | The Laurinburg Exchange

Spectators lined up and down the main street to view the patriotically decorated entries in the second annual 4th of July community parade held in downtown Laurinburg.