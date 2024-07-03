Mike Causey

Independence Day is coming up. It’s a time to celebrate our nation’s birthday. For many, festivities will include outdoor cookouts and fireworks.

As we fire up the grill and watch fireworks light up the night, let’s make safety a priority. Sadly, many people are injured or killed on this holiday every year because of misusing fireworks or practicing unsafe grilling techniques.

Fireworks present a serious risk of personal injury as well as property damage. According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks start an average of 19,500 fires each year, including 1,900 structure fires, 500 vehicle fires and nearly 17,000 other fires.

My best advice is to leave fireworks to the professionals. Many cities, towns and communities across North Carolina will have fantastic fireworks displays over the Independence Day holiday. Take our family to see one of those.

However, I know many will have the urge to have their own backyard fireworks. If you choose to do that, please follow these fireworks safety tips:

— Never let children light fireworks or use sparklers unattended.

— Use fireworks in a clear area outdoors, away from dry leaves, people, pets, buildings, vehicles, overhead obstructions, or anything combustible.

— Be aware of windy or drought conditions that could alter the trajectory of fireworks or start fires.

— Have a bucket of water or hose around in case of an unexpected fire or firework duds.

— Never throw or point fireworks at anyone or ignite fireworks in a container.

— Stabilize fireworks on the ground before lighting, preferably on a fire-safe surface such as a cement pad or a driveway. Never light a firework in your hand.

— Only light one firework at a time, and then move back quickly to a safe location.

— Never carry fireworks in your pocket. Never place any part of your body over a firework while lighting its fuse.

— Don’t pick up or try to re-light a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak them in water.

— Douse all spent fireworks with water and then place them in a covered metal trash can away from buildings or combustibles until the next day.

— Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

— Only purchase and use fireworks labeled for consumer (not professional) use.

Meanwhile, if you’re firing up the grill for a cookout, here are some tips to make sure you stay safe:

— Propane and charcoal grills should only be used outdoors.

— The grill should be placed far away from the home and deck railings.

— Keep children and pets at least 10 feet away from the grill area.

— Never leave your grill unattended and always open the gas grill lid before lighting it.

— If using starter fluid, use only charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire. Keep charcoal fluid out of the reach of children.

— When you are finished grilling, let the coals completely cool before disposing in a metal container.

— If you smell gas while cooking, immediately get away from the grill and call the fire department. Do not move the grill.

For further information regarding insurance issues, please go to our website at www.ncdoi.gov.

You may also call us toll free at 855-408-1212.

Mike Causey is the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner.