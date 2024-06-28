PEMBROKE — Carolyn McNeill Emanuel was recently crowned the new Senior Miss Lumbee Pageant.

Emanuel, who is from the Saddletree Community, was one of eight contestants who participated in the sold-out event, which kicked off Lumbee Homecoming at the Givens Performing Arts Center.

The fourth runnerup was Scarlet Thomas, the third runnerup was Sheila Jacobs, the second runnerup was Ava Locklear and the first runnerup was Sharon Blue. The other winners included Miss Congeniality and the People’s Choice Award winner, Annie Mae Harris; and Miss Photogenic, Tamara Jacobs.

Emanuel, who is 67 years old, is married to Kenneth Emanuel and is a mother of six children. She also has 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. For her talent, Emanuel sang the song “Move On Up a Little Higher,” originally sang by Mahalia Jackson in 1947. She dedicated the song to her singing mentor.

“Our very own Robeson County legend, Jeanette Tyler, sings this song today, and I would like to dedicate this song to her,” Emanuel said.

Singing is a birthright in Emanuel’s family. Emmanual has been singing with her family in the group, The McNeill’s, for the past 62 years. Emanuel is also the Vacation Bible School director and choir director at her church, Riverside Independent Baptist Church.

She has also served for many years as a service to Robeson County Board of Elections as a judge and assistant judge at her community precinct.

This was the 14th annual Senior Miss Lumbee Pageant. It was a testament to the strong Christian faith in the Lumbee Community as the focus honed in on gospel music. The event opened with a gospel pre-show by the former Senior Miss winners and included a gospel intermission by Carla Monds from Carla and the Redemptions. Five of the contestants from the event sang gospel songs as well as 2023-24 Senior Miss Edith Jones.

After weeks of preparing for this event, Emanuel will soon travel the nation sharing about the Lumbee People and the message of the gospel.