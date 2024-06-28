LELAND — Senior Creative Strategist Zach Drennan, a Scotland County native, recently celebrated his five-year anniversary with Brunswick County-based Pioneer Strategies.

Drennan, who joined the public relations and strategic communication firm as an account coordinator in 2019, now oversees the company’s creative, graphic design and web design practice. His graphic design and web video production work has earned MarCom Awards, Hermes Creative Awards and a dotCOMM Award.

“Zach is an important member of Team Pioneer, and we’re proud of both the high-quality work he does for clients and the consistent professional growth he has demonstrated over the past five years,” said Frank Williams, president and CEO of Pioneer Strategies. “We’re extremely blessed to have Zach on our team and look forward to working with him for years to come.”

Drennan is actively involved in the local business community and the public relations profession. He currently serves as a board member and the website chair for the North Carolina Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (NCPRSA) and previously served as the communications chair. Additionally, he is wrapping up his term as the president of the North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce. He received the Chamber’s “Young Professional of the Year” award in 2022.

“Working at Pioneer Strategies has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and it’s hard to believe it’s been five years,” Drennan said. “I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to grow professionally and to contribute to our clients’ success. I look forward to further developing my professional skills and enhancing the creative capabilities of our team.”

Drennan grew up in Wagram and is a 2014 graduate of Scotland High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) in 2018. Drennan specializes in brand strategy and digital media production, including digital and social advertising and content creation, graphic design, web video production and web design. He is a Meta (Facebook) Certified Creative Strategy Professional. Drennan currently lives in Pender County with his wife and son.