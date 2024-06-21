LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department has identified the victim of a shooting behind McDonalds on Friday morning.

On Friday at approximately 9:21 a.m., officers with the LPD responded to the area of Biggs Street behind McDonald’s in reference to a subject who had been shot. Officers located the victim identified as 28-year-old Damien Armond Fields of Deluca Street in Laurinburg.

Police say Fields sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transferred via air care to an out-of-town medical facility in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to contact investigators with the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211 or Scotland County Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146, www.scotlandcountycs.com or P3tips.