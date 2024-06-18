MAY FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed 10 inspections of area restaurant locations during the month of May.

Following are the results of those inspections, including the date of inspection, site and final grade. Specific violations are not listed but can be found on the Scotland County Health Department website.

May 1, Greek Village, 94.5

May 2, Graham’s Buffet, 93.5

May 6, Jesse’s Pizzas and Subs, 95.5

May 8, Boneyard Bar-B-Q Grill, 95.5

May 13, Bojangles, 97

May 13, Burger King, 95

May 13, Golden 168, 96

May 14, Bag Piper Restaurant, 97

May 22, Jin Jin’s Chinese Restaurant, 93.5

May 29, Ashai Japanese Cuisine, 96