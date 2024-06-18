The band Motown Legacy Review was featured at a free concert held in Laurinburg for the community, courtesy of the Storytelling Arts Center (SAC) and the Arts Council of Scotland County (ACSC).

LAURINBURG —Hot weather did not discourage scores of people from attending the hot musical performance in McDuffie Square Friday evening.

Featuring the band Motown Legacy Review, the concert was free to the community, courtesy of the Storytelling Arts Center (SAC) and the Arts Council of Scotland County (ACSC).

As the band belted out old Motown favorites like “Mustang Sally,” “Mama’s Drinking Liquor Again,” and “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” the crowd listened and grooved from their chairs which were bunched together in patches of shade throughout the square. Several spirited people danced in front of the stage.

Meanwhile, in case someone got hot and sweaty, vendors were on hand selling shaved ice and ice cream, and water, soda, and beer. There were also collard sandwiches, fried chicken, macaroni and cheese and cake slices for sale.

ACSC Director Olivia Fitzgerald said this is the second year the arts council has sponsored this free community concert.

“We had extra money in our budget, and this seemed like something everyone could enjoy. It fits with our mission to bring as much art to the community as we can. We hope to do more shows like this in the future,” she explained.

There will be more opportunities this summer to experience concert events. The Liberty Fest, scheduled to run July 4-6 will feature headliner Nathan Morris, and a series of country rappers at 18576 McGirts Bridge Road in Laurinburg. Tickets can be purchased at ticketbud.com.

Also, at McDuffie Square, the Hasty Realty Laurinburg After 5 concert series will continue on July 12 with The Band Oz. Later performers will include Liquid Pleasure and Ryan Perry. Each performance will begin at 6 p.m.