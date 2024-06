MAXTON — St. Matthews Metropolitan AME Zion Church in Maxton is calling on “children, youth, young adults and adults” to join its Vacation Bible School set to run from June 17-19.

Themed “Seekers in Sneakers,” the VBS will run each day from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church, located at 604 South Patterson St. in Maxton. The church is pastored by the Rev. Kelvin Freeman.

For additional information, call 910-734-8782 or Lisa Bethea at 336-549-5308.