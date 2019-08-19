Shop with a Cop fundraiser a success

LAURINBURG — There might be more than 120 days until Christmas, but the Laurinburg Police Department is already preparing for the season of giving.

For the past four years the department hosts Shop with a Cop where local children are able to go shop for Christmas presents with one of the officers. Last year 41 children passed through the doors of Walmart with $200 to spend. Since starting the event it was the highest number of children the event had ever had.

On Saturday the Laurinburg Police Department hosted a motorcycle ride fundraiser where over 20 participants rode 67.7 miles from Pate Stadium to Cox’s Harley Davidson of Asheboro with escorts from the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and Laurinburg Police Department.

“It went extremely well,” said Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams. “Harley Davidson was exceptional with hosting … the riders were treated to live music and lunch as well as getting a T-shirt.”

Williams said that while there were Scotland County residents participating there were a few from Robeson County and Charlotte.

“It’s an important initiative that they want to be a part of,” Williams said. “It’s a tragedy for our children to wake up without anything under the Christmas tree … so we’re using our platform and our gift to make a difference in the community.”

Williams added that he was also glad to have Jesse Hardy on the ride as well. Hardy rode in the back with his truck to assist if anyone broke down so that every rider had a pleasant time no matter what.

The police department will have other fundraising events coming up but none have been announced yet. The department is also taking donations and to contact the police department to do so.

“I want to give all the credit to Sgt. Zac Van Horn and Lt. Kris Singletary,” Williams said. “They do a tremendous job every year.”

For more information about Shop with a Cop, contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Motorcycle ride startedat Pate Stadium Saturday