Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Crestline Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone broke into the residence and stole a PlayStation 4 valued at $400 and caused 200 damage to a window.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Huntington Drive reported to the police department on Friday that $500 of yard equipment was stolen out of a storage building. There is a person of interest in the case.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Barnes Bridge Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone kicked in the door to the residence and stole a filing cabinet, laptop and TV totaling $1,000.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McLaughlin Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that unknown persons had entered the residence and stole a 22-inch TV and air conditioner totaling $500.

LAURINBURG — Family Dollar on Aberdeen Road reported to the police department on Monday that a male had broken the glass to the front door and stole $100 in cigarettes. The male was an unknown race wearing a gray hoodie, black jeans and a bandanna over his face.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bostic Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that unknown persons had taken a cell phone and Bluetooth head phones totaling $335 from their vehicle.

LAURINBURG — Good News Chapel on Pea Bridge Road reported to the sheriff’s office Saturday that someone took a headstone without asking permission.

LAURINBURG — A Virginia resident reported to the police department on Sunday that his $7,000 Rolex watch was taken from his room at the Holiday Inn.

Vandalism

MAXTON — The Scotland County Landfill on Patterson Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone had trespassed and caused $400 damage to a tractor.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McGirts Bridge Road reported to the police department on Saturday that someone caused $1,500 damage to his Cadillac by keying it.

Assault

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating an assault that happened to a 9-year-old on Melanie Lane on Sunday. The boy was playing basketball with other juveniles when an argument broke out. It is believed that a 15-year-old had hit him with a 40 ounce beer bottle. The 9-year-old suffered minor injuries.

Shooting

EAST LAURINBURG — A resident of Ashley Drive in Laurinburg reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that someone had shot at his vehicle while on Fifth Street and Highway 74 Business while he was in it with a few other people.

Arrest

LAURINBURG —Michael Hamer Jr., 29, of Beta Street was arrested Friday for two counts of assault on a female and communicating threats. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Johnnie Mariano, 43, of Perk Street was arrested Friday for larceny by employee. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG —Melissa Bethea, 48, of Grant Street was arrested Saturday for a larceny by employee warrants in Mecklenburg County. She was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Deon Buchanan, 18, of Fayetteville was arrested Saturday for possession of a firearm on school grounds. He was given a $15,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shirley Waters, 58, of Main Street was arrested Sunday for injury to real property. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Thanesia Townsend, 33, of Lumberton was arrested Sunday for failure to appear out of Cumberland County. She was given a $200 bond.

