BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — The board of directors for Marlboro Academy announced that Amy Peele Sloop has accepted the position of headmaster, beginning at the 2024-2025 school year.

According to an announcement submitted to The Laurinburg Exchange, after careful consideration, the board concluded that Sloop “possessed the enthusiasm and drive to continue the mission of providing an exceptional education in a safe, nurturing environment.”

Sloop is a Scotland County native with 31 years of educational experience. Before serving as Marlboro Academy’s assistant headmaster, Sloop was intricately involved in the development of the academy’s Preschool Program.

Prior to arriving at Marlboro Academy, Sloop had served as an Assistant principal, interim principal, initial licensure coordinator and teacher for the Scotland County Schools District.

Sloop’s accomplishments, experience and current work ethic resulted in her standing out above other candidates considered, according to the announcement.

“We encourage each and every one of you to find time to welcome Mrs. Sloop to her new position and make every effort to ensure a smooth transition over the summer,” the board said in a statement.

The current headmaster, Joe Critcher, is retiring after nine years.

“The board is unable to express the thanks and gratitude we have for this man. Through difficult and challenging times Joe has been unwavering in his love for our children and Marlboro Academy. Joe has expressed his support and wants to help Ms. Sloop in any way to ensure this school and its students continue to obtain their maximum potential. Please take a moment to thank Joe for being steadfast in a highly stressful environment, as he assists Mrs. Sloop in the transition,” the board stated.