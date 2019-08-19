Morn than 800 get stuffed backpacks

LAURINBURG — Big smiles were shared as children were handed backpacks stuffed with supplies at Scotland County NAACP’s 19th annual Back to School Stay in School event on Saturday.

6th District Director for State Conference of NAACP and local president Herman Tyson said 800 to 850 children received new supplies for the school year.

“This is the largest event we’ve had, the largest attendance and 75 to 100 came after the event,” said Tyson. “There has been continuous growth in the program for 19 years.”

He added this year many sponsors, corporate, local businesses and individuals gave toward the cause and local students will be better prepared because of it.

“We were able to aid about 800 students because of the help of our sponsors,” said Tyson. “We served hot dogs with chili, slaw and with about 2,200 donated bottles of water.”

He also thanked the committee and volunteers who worked behind the scenes.

“I want to show great appreciation to the 2019 Back to School Stay in School committee who really exceeded expectations,” said Tyson. “Kudos to the volunteers who came on Friday to assist us pack the bags.”

He added, “It was just an awesome event, especially having their support in the economy we’re in after the hurricane. It was great to see that the sponsors still believe in our students and the works and endeavors of NAACP.”

