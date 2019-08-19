Laurinburg man injured in Sunday shooting

LAURINBURG — Police here responded to Knox Street early Sunday morning, just after midnight, after a report of a shooting.

A 24-year-old male who resided on Beta Street was the victim of the shooting, with a minor gunshot wound to his hip, according to a police report. The victim was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Laurinburg police put out warrants for the arrest of the man they say did the shooting, 29-year-old Doquan Matthews of Maxton. Matthews is wanted for felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony first-degree trespassing, misdemeanor assault on a female and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.