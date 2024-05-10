LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Branch of the National Association of University Women installed its officers for the 2024-2026 program year.

Outgoing First Vice-President Dorothy Tyson conducted the ceremony.

Tabatha Burk was installed as the new president. New officers also include Chanel Carmichael, who will serve as first vice president; Marie Willis, second vice president; Beverly Dockery, recording secretary; Kendra Pegues, corresponding secretary; Sallie Ledbetter, treasurer; and Annie Blue, financial secretary.

The appointed officers are journalist Linda Douglas, historian Sheila Swift, Chaplain Yulla Hines and parliamentarian, Joyce McDow.

“We are looking forward to a great program year with our enthusiastic and energetic group of new officers,” Burk said.